UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Ali Shah Inaugurates Urs Of Sakhi Jam Dattar

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Sardar Ali shah inaugurates Urs of sakhi jam dattar

The 748th Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famously known as Sakhi Jam Dattar started in Jam Saheb Town here on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The 748th Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famously known as Sakhi Jam Dattar started in Jam Saheb Town here on Monday.

The opening ceremony of the 748th annual Urs of the renowned Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah al Maroof Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by provincial minister of culture, tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, provincial minister livestock Abdul Bari Patafi, former provincial law minister Zia ul Hussain Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Sajada Nasheen Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistaro and others laid wreath at the shrine today.

Speaking to media representatives on the occasion, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Culture and Civilization of Sindh is oldest civilisation of the world. He said that Shrines of saints and religious elders are the pathways for peace and prosperity in Sindh.

He said that the Saints have an important role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in Sindh. Provincial Minister said that Department of Culture would take steps to compile a directory of Shrines and religious elders.

State Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi while talking to media representatives said that he heart felt great conform while visiting the Shrine of Jam Datar. He said that it is need of time to spread the teachings of Saints, and help ending hate from the society.

Strict security arrangements were made in connection with Urs' celebrations. Departments and social organizations including health, livestock, social welfare, agriculture set up their stalls while cricket tournament, Kabaddi, Malakhra and horse races were organized as public interest sports.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket World Sports Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Law Minister Kabaddi Bari Media From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Jahid Ali scores a ..

5 minutes ago

Four sailors kidnapped by suspected pirates off To ..

48 seconds ago

National Assembly body okays four bills

51 seconds ago

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Ital ..

53 seconds ago

Russian, Burundian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Af ..

55 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific offers Buy-One-Get-One-Deal to the Ph ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.