Sardar Ali shah inaugurates Urs of sakhi jam dattar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The 748th Urs celebrations of great saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famously known as Sakhi Jam Dattar started in Jam Saheb Town here on Monday.

The opening ceremony of the 748th annual Urs of the renowned Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah al Maroof Sakhi Jam Datar was inaugurated by provincial minister of culture, tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, provincial minister livestock Abdul Bari Patafi, former provincial law minister Zia ul Hussain Lanjar, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar, Sajada Nasheen Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistaro and others laid wreath at the shrine today.

Speaking to media representatives on the occasion, Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Culture and Civilization of Sindh is oldest civilisation of the world. He said that Shrines of saints and religious elders are the pathways for peace and prosperity in Sindh.

He said that the Saints have an important role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in Sindh. Provincial Minister said that Department of Culture would take steps to compile a directory of Shrines and religious elders.

State Minister for Livestock Abdul Bari Patafi while talking to media representatives said that he heart felt great conform while visiting the Shrine of Jam Datar. He said that it is need of time to spread the teachings of Saints, and help ending hate from the society.

Strict security arrangements were made in connection with Urs' celebrations. Departments and social organizations including health, livestock, social welfare, agriculture set up their stalls while cricket tournament, Kabaddi, Malakhra and horse races were organized as public interest sports.