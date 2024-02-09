Sardar Ali Wins PP-2 Election
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan an independent candidate has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-2 Attock II by securing 36,093 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Iftikhar Ahmed Khan of PML-N who bagged 35,891 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 57.74 per cent.
