Sardar Ali wins PP-2 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan an independent candidate has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-2 Attock II by securing 36,093 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Iftikhar Ahmed Khan of PML-N who bagged 35,891 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 57.74 per cent.