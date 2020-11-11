Sardar Asif Nakai visits Govt Elementary School Bhedian

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai accompanied by MPA Pir Mukhtar Ahmed on Wednesday visited Govt Elementary School Bhedian.

He planted a sapling in the courtyard of school under Prime Minister Green and Clean Pakistan drive.

He announced to upgrade the school to high school. He also assured to build two new classrooms, installation of a water plant and resolution of other problems in the school.

DDO Tehsil Pattoki Ch Shauqat Ali Khan and other party leaders were also present.