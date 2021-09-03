Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader and patron of the Balochistan National Party passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 92 years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader and patron of the Balochistan National Party passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 92 years.

Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal was born in 1929 in Wadh area of Khuzdar district who was son of Sardar Rasool Bakhsh Mengal.

He became the first Chief Minister of Balochistan from May 1, 1972 to February 13, 1973 and had played key role for uplifting of Balochistan during his tenure.

He founded the University of Balochistan, Khuzdar Engineering and the Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education. Earlier, Balochistan Board examinations were held in Multan Board.

Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Sardar Attaullah led government after imposing Governor's Rule in Balochistan in 1973, while he spent many years in prison as a political prisoner, after which he was deported to London, ending his exile in the 1990 when he returned home.

He played an active role in Balochistan and national politics and founded the Balochistan National Party (BNP), comprising all nationalist parties in Balochistan, in December 1996.

Sardar Attaullah Mengal formed Poonam Alliance from 1998 till 1999 which comprised on different parties while he played an active role at the platform of Poonam for the rights people in the country and Balochistan.

The body of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, will be brought to Wadh from Karachi by road on Friday morning and his funeral prayers would be held at 3 pm. He will be buried near the martyrs' graveyard east of Wadh.