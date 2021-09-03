UrduPoint.com

Sardar Attaullah Mengal Passed Away

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:16 AM

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader and patron of the Balochistan National Party passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 92 years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Former Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, a prominent Baloch nationalist leader and patron of the Balochistan National Party passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday at the age of 92 years.

Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal was born in 1929 in Wadh area of Khuzdar district who was son of Sardar Rasool Bakhsh Mengal.

He became the first Chief Minister of Balochistan from May 1, 1972 to February 13, 1973 and had played key role for uplifting of Balochistan during his tenure.

He founded the University of Balochistan, Khuzdar Engineering and the Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education. Earlier, Balochistan Board examinations were held in Multan Board.

Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto ended the Sardar Attaullah led government after imposing Governor's Rule in Balochistan in 1973, while he spent many years in prison as a political prisoner, after which he was deported to London, ending his exile in the 1990 when he returned home.

He played an active role in Balochistan and national politics and founded the Balochistan National Party (BNP), comprising all nationalist parties in Balochistan, in December 1996.

Sardar Attaullah Mengal formed Poonam Alliance from 1998 till 1999 which comprised on different parties while he played an active role at the platform of Poonam for the rights people in the country and Balochistan.

The body of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, will be brought to Wadh from Karachi by road on Friday morning and his funeral prayers would be held at 3 pm. He will be buried near the martyrs' graveyard east of Wadh.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Martyrs Shaheed Prisoner Road London Alliance Khuzdar BISE February May December All From Government

Recent Stories

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

3 minutes ago
 Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

Golden memories of Syed Ali Geelani at Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End o ..

Italy to Introduce COVID-19 Booster Shots By End of September - Health Minister

3 minutes ago
 Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

Macron promises help for struggling Marseille

11 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi, Slovenian counterpart discuss latest d ..

FM Qureshi, Slovenian counterpart discuss latest development in Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.