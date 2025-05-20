Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has congratulated Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has congratulated Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister said that undoubtedly this award has been given on behalf of the entire nation in recognition of the unwavering commitment and distinguished services of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
He said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has proved that he deserves this honour.
