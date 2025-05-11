Open Menu

Sardar Awais Lauds Armed Forces On Historic Success Against India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sardar Awais lauds armed forces on historic success against India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Sunday congratulated the nation on 'Thanksgiving Day', and called it a moment to honor Pakistan’s unity and strength in the face of recent Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, Leghari praised the country's leadership and armed forces for their role in defending the nation against external aggression. "When the enemy attacked, Pakistan stood firm and made history," he said in a statement issued here.

The minister said timely decisions by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders led the country to success. "I pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and all leaders who guided Pakistan through this testing time," he added.

Sardar Awais said that the response of the Pakistan Armed Forces and their performance was a source of pride for the nation. "Every move by the enemy was met with a strong response.

Our forces showed courage and professionalism that made every citizen proud," he said. He also lauded the the sacrifices and commitment of armed forces and called it a shared victory for both the forces and the people of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan's stance, Leghari said the country seeks peace but will not accept threats to its sovereignty. "Pakistan has shown the world that while we desire peace, it should never be mistaken for weakness," he noted. He added that if war is forced upon Pakistan, the response will be decisive.

The minister praised the resilience of the nation, saying, "Our people have proven they have the courage to face any challenge." He emphasized that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, dignity, or territorial integrity.

"Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has emerged as stronger nation. This was made possible by the grace of Allah, the unity of our people and the vision of our leaders," he concluded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

23 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

23 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

23 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan