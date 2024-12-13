Sardar Ayaz Joins PML-N, Poses Confidence In Nawaz Sharif's Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi has stated on Friday that the Party's unwavering commitment to public service and national development continues to attract people from all walks of life.
He made these remarks while welcoming former District Council member Sardar Ayaz, along with his delegation from Namli Maira, into PML-N at a meeting held at his residence. The party's District Information Secretary, Sohail Nadeem Awan, and other senior district officials were also present.
Abbasi said that the increasing public support for PML-N signifies trust in the leadership and vision of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relentless efforts are stabilizing the economy, reducing inflation and driving national progress.
He reiterated that PML-N is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged and has always played a pivotal role in the country’s development. Abbasi congratulated Sardar Ayaz and his associates for joining the party and acknowledged their confidence in PML-N's mission for national prosperity.
District Vice President Sardar Hanif, Deputy District President Sardar Master Ilyas, and other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine arts organization stages drama to create awareness against drug addiction5 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer escapes from police custody5 minutes ago
-
SJC constitutes committee to amend rules & regulations6 minutes ago
-
Murder convict gets life imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz joins PML-N, poses confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership6 minutes ago
-
1,33,989 new olive green uniforms made for Punjab police6 minutes ago
-
NADRA DG dismissed over fake degree6 minutes ago
-
Gujar Khan Police recover 2 stolen cars, accused escape16 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits busted; looted motorbikes, cash, and weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
AIOU organizes workshop on 'Pronunciation Pedagogy'16 minutes ago
-
SCCI President for framing of sustainable, durable polices to achieve economic growth16 minutes ago
-
Two-day Islamabad Women Gala to start from Saturday26 minutes ago