(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) District General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi has stated on Friday that the Party's unwavering commitment to public service and national development continues to attract people from all walks of life.

He made these remarks while welcoming former District Council member Sardar Ayaz, along with his delegation from Namli Maira, into PML-N at a meeting held at his residence. The party's District Information Secretary, Sohail Nadeem Awan, and other senior district officials were also present.

Abbasi said that the increasing public support for PML-N signifies trust in the leadership and vision of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's relentless efforts are stabilizing the economy, reducing inflation and driving national progress.

He reiterated that PML-N is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged and has always played a pivotal role in the country’s development. Abbasi congratulated Sardar Ayaz and his associates for joining the party and acknowledged their confidence in PML-N's mission for national prosperity.

District Vice President Sardar Hanif, Deputy District President Sardar Master Ilyas, and other Party leaders were also present on the occasion.