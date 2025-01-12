Sardar Ayaz Sadiq: Bridging Political, Partisan Divides Through Dialogue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a seasoned politician, has played a pivotal role in easing political tensions and fostering dialogue between the government and the opposition, earning trust and respect from both sides through his experience and impartial approach.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the National Assembly highlighted that Speaker Sadiq has consistently called for positive and productive discussions between the two sides, emphasizing his ongoing efforts to promote constructive dialogue.
During the previous session, Speaker Sadiq ruled that the Speaker’s Office would be accessible to all members through regular sessions. In addition to this, he pledged to allocate more time to the opposition than to the government—a promise he has successfully fulfilled.
The spokesperson also emphasized that Speaker Sadiq firmly believes in resolving issues through negotiation and mutual understanding.
He has consistently advocated for mutual respect and fostered a culture of dialogue and inclusivity within the Assembly.
Remaining committed to his role as a mediator, the spokesman added that the speaker continues to facilitate negotiations with sincerity, successfully bringing opposing parties together at the table, a testament to his effectiveness in promoting dialogue and cooperation.
The spokesperson urged both the government and opposition to act responsibly and take full advantage of the speaker’s facilitation to work toward the country’s betterment.
He reaffirmed that the Speaker has provided a neutral platform for both sides to unite and is dedicated to ensuring the success of these negotiations.
