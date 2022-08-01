Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for constituting Special Parliamentary Committee to probe foreign funding

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday asked the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a Special Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations of foreign funding on former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday asked the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a Special Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations of foreign funding on former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking on a Point of Order in National Assembly, he said the committee should have the representation of opposition and government members of the assembly.

Former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon should be summoned to brief the committee about the allegations and proceedings of the committee should be broadcast live so that the people could know about the corruption of former prime minister Imran Khan, he added.

The committee should highlight the individuals who donated the money to PTI.

He said another joint Parliamentary Committee, having representation of Senate members also, could also be constituted to investigate the criminal aspect of foreign funding after seeking a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The main character in foreign funding Arif Naqvi,a Pakistani businessman, who was the founder and chief executive of the Dubai-based private equity firm. The Abraaj Group, would be extradited to the United States for probe.

The committee should formulate a policy what to do if US demands extradition of Imran Khan following the investigations from Arif Naqvi.