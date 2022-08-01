UrduPoint.com

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq For Constituting Special Parliamentary Committee To Probe Foreign Funding

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for constituting Special Parliamentary Committee to probe foreign funding

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday asked the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a Special Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations of foreign funding on former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday asked the National Assembly Speaker to constitute a Special Parliamentary Committee to investigate the allegations of foreign funding on former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking on a Point of Order in National Assembly, he said the committee should have the representation of opposition and government members of the assembly.

Former Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon should be summoned to brief the committee about the allegations and proceedings of the committee should be broadcast live so that the people could know about the corruption of former prime minister Imran Khan, he added.

The committee should highlight the individuals who donated the money to PTI.

He said another joint Parliamentary Committee, having representation of Senate members also, could also be constituted to investigate the criminal aspect of foreign funding after seeking a report from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The main character in foreign funding Arif Naqvi,a Pakistani businessman, who was the founder and chief executive of the Dubai-based private equity firm. The Abraaj Group, would be extradited to the United States for probe.

The committee should formulate a policy what to do if US demands extradition of Imran Khan following the investigations from Arif Naqvi.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq United States Money Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

26 seconds ago
 20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

20 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago
 Over 8.77m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.77m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

30 seconds ago
 Two dead in California's largest wildfire this yea ..

Two dead in California's largest wildfire this year

32 seconds ago
 Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Isteh ..

Sahibzada Shabir calls for observing Youm-i- Istehsal with full enthusiasm

1 hour ago
 Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affec ..

Govt distributing Rs 1 million to each flood affected family: Murtaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.