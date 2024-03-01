Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Takes Oath
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Newly-elected Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, took oath on Friday.
The outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, administered the oath to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
