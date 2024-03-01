Open Menu

Sardar Ayaz Wins NA Speaker Election

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Sardar Ayaz wins NA speaker election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emerged victorious in the election for Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, defeating Malik Aamir Dogar.

The joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Ayaz Sadiq, secured 199 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate, Amir Dogar, garnered 91 votes.

Only 1 votes were rejected during the counting process.

Prominent political figures present during the proceedings included PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, SIC's Umar Ayub, Asad Qaisar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Khalid Maqbool Saddique.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Khalid Maqbool Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

2 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

3 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

15 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

17 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

17 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan