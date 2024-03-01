Sardar Ayaz wins NA speaker election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emerged victorious in the election for Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, defeating Malik Aamir Dogar.

The joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Ayaz Sadiq, secured 199 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) candidate, Amir Dogar, garnered 91 votes.

Only 1 votes were rejected during the counting process.

Prominent political figures present during the proceedings included PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari, SIC's Umar Ayub, Asad Qaisar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and Khalid Maqbool Saddique.