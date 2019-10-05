UrduPoint.com
Sardar Ayyas Sadiq Meets Khawaja Saad Rafiq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Former speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq has met PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafiq on the occasion of the latter's appearance in Accountability Court (AC)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Former speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq has met PML-N leader and MNA Khawaja Saad Rafiq on the occasion of the latter's appearance in Accountability Court (AC).The meeting lasted one hour.A set of matters including the prevailing political situation of the country, JUI-F Azadi March and NAB cases registered against PML-N leaders came under discussion.

