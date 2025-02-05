Sardar Babar Abbasi Praises Pakistan's Unwavering Support For Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a heartfelt address, Sardar Babar Abbasi, a leading Kashmiri figure Wednesday expressed gratitude to Pakistanis for their unshakeable support, censuring India for its secretive stance on Kashmir and predicting Kashmir's eventual integration into Pakistan.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, Sardar Babar Abbasi strongly condemned India's secretive stance on Kashmir, criticizing the country's attempts to divert attention from the region's issues.
He explained that Pakistan has been a steadfast advocate for the Kashmiri people, stating "Pakistan is our lawyer" in the fight for their rights.
Abbasi also exposed India's attempts to hide the truth about Kashmir, revealing the country's efforts to suppress the voices of Kashmiris and deny them their fundamental rights.
Abbasi particularly highlighted the plight of Kashmiri women and daughters, who have faced severe human rights
violations.
He noted that Kashmiri women are not even allowed to venture out of their homes to visit the local markets, a basic freedom that has been denied to them.
The restrictions on their movement and freedoms have made their lives even more difficult, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region, he mentioned.
Sardar Abbasi also revealed a shocking truth about the recent elections in Kashmir, stating that mostly Hindus with fake Muslim Names cast their votes.
Kashmiri leader further expressed his conviction that the day is not far when Pakistan and Kashmir will be one.
