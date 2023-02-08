UrduPoint.com

Sardar Babar For Provision Of Facilities To People At Doorsteps

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Sardar Babar for provision of facilities to people at doorsteps

Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while visiting his constituency Musakhel where he held a series of meetings with the public at his residence.

He has also issued orders to solve the problems after listening to the problems of the people.

Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said that by following the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddous Bizenjo, steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister All

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

5 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

18 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

15 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

15 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.