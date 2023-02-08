Sardar Babar for provision of facilities to people at doorsteps

Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while visiting his constituency Musakhel where he held a series of meetings with the public at his residence.

He has also issued orders to solve the problems after listening to the problems of the people.

Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel said that by following the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddous Bizenjo, steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps.