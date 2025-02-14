FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A nephew of freedom movement's hero Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sardar Hakumat Singh Malhi, met Commissioner Maryam Khan at her office on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, Saqib Virk were also present.

The commissioner welcomed Sardar Hakumat and said that the road leading to Bhagat Singh’s historic mansion located in Chak 105-GB, tehsil Jaranwala will be repaired on priority basis.

The commissioner said that steps would be taken to promote Punjabi language in public schools of the division.

She also announced a Punjabi poetry festival in Faisalabad and said that she would also visit Bhagat Singh’s mansion.

The nephew of Bhagat Singh, who lives in Canada, thanked the commissioner for her warm hospitality.