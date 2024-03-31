Sardar Hashmat Group Wins DBA Dera Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Sardar Hashmat ur Rehman and Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel group won the District Bar Association (DBA) Dera elections-2024-25 with huge margin.
According to details, the elections were held under the supervision of Election Commissioner Shahaab Khan. As many as 11 votes were rejected out of total 537 cast votes.
President Rana Nadeem, Vice President Usman Ali and Librarian Qaiser were already elected unopposed in the elections while Adnan Sadozai of Sardar Hashmat group was elected on General Secretary seat by getting 421 votes against his opponent Bilal Alizai who got 105 votes.
At the slot of joint secretary, Sheikh Mehmood ul Hasan of same group remained the winner by getting 316 votes against his opponent Chaudhry Asad, who got 216 votes.
On this occasion, the lawyers congratulated Sardar Hashmat ur Rehman Advocate, Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel and all the successful candidates on their great success.
Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Qaizar Khan lauded the efforts of Election Commissioner Shahab Khan for conducting free and fair elections of DBA Dera.
He demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to announce a residential colony for lawyers community.
