Sardar Hussain Babak Demands Authorities To Support Farmers Affected By Hailstorm

Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:55 PM

Sardar Hussain Babak demands authorities to support farmers affected by hailstorm

Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party and Deputy Opposition leader, Sardar Hussain Babak has urged authorities concerned to provide financial assistance to farmers affected by recent hailstorm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party and Deputy Opposition leader, Sardar Hussain Babak has urged authorities concerned to provide financial assistance to farmers affected by recent hailstorm.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here Wednesday, he said that many areas of the province were hit by recent hailstorm and rain and the farmers who were already facing a very difficult financial situation due to corona pandemic are awaiting government help in this hour of need.

He said that government should help and resolve financial issues of these farmers by providing them assistance.

