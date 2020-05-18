Sardar Hussain Babak submits calling attention notice

Parliamentary Leader, Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted a calling attention in provincial legislature against kidnapping of a Buner resident, from federal capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Leader, Awami National Party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted a calling attention in provincial legislature against kidnapping of a Buner resident, from Federal capital.

According to news release issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here on Monday, the notice read that a man named, Hazrat Ali of village Maghdarra, Buner was kidnapped from his marble show romm, Islamabad. It said that family of the abducted person is facing a mental depression after the incident.

The notice also urged Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory police to make efforts for his early recovery keeping in view mental distress and problems of his family.