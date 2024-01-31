Sardar Jogezai Thanks TNFJ For Supporting PPP In Election
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 10:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP)’s Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai said that the doors of PPP were open to all political parties.
No single political party can form a government in Balochistan. After the elections, the People's Party will form a joint government with other political parties, the PPP will win in the elections to be held on February 8, he said.
He also thanked Tehreek Nafaz Fiqa Jafaria (TNFJ) for supporting the candidates of the PPP.
He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a press conference at the office of the PPP Hazara Town along with Information Secretary Sardar Tariq Ahmad Jafri.
Provincial Leader of PPP, Engineer Hadi Askari, Information Secretary of TNFJ Balochistan. Ghulam Mustafa, President of TNFJ Balochistan and others were also present on this occasion.
Tehreek Nifaz Fiqa Jafaria Balochistan Information Secretary Sardar Tariq Ahmad Jafari said that the chairman of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the central leaders of the movement and appealed to support the candidates of the party.
On which Tehreek Nafaz Fiqa Jafaria announced its support for the candidates of Pakistan People's Party.
He said that on the central directive, we announce the full support of PPP candidates on behalf of Tehreek Nafeaz Fiqa Jafaria in Balochistan as well.
He also appealed to his workers and friends to make them successful by stamping the election symbol of Pakistan People's Party's candidates on February 8.
PPP’s Provincial Information Secretary Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai thanked the central leadership and Provincial Information Secretary Tariq Jafari for supporting their candidates.
He also condemned the attack on the election camp of party candidate Haji Ali Madad Jatak and the camp of Zahoor Buledi.
