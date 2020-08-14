Sardar Kamal led a rally to mark Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally was taken out from Sardar Bangulzai House Quetta in connection with the 74th Independence Day which was led by former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai after Friday prayer.

The rally was participated by a large number of people including political leaders, workers, students, and members of Bangulazi tribes through hundreds of vehicles and motorbikes which was accumulated at Dasht's Matura area of Mastung district.

The participants of the rally also hold a 6 km long national flag and chanted slogans and holding placards highlighting the importance of Independence Day and freedom.

Addressing the participants of rally, former MNA Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai said Independence was recognized of the living nation and the freedom was a great blessing of the Almighty, adding that it was the fortune of the nation who breathing in an independent state.