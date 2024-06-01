Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Khalid Khan Magsi.

“All my best wishes are with you in this very difficult time," he said adding that attack on an elected leader was also attack on democracy.

He demanded that efforts should be made to ensure arresting of those involved in such attacks as soon as possible so that such attackers would not become normal.

Sardar Khetran said that his best wishes were with Mir Khalid Magsi, his loved ones and the people of Balochistan.