Sardar Khetran Condemns Attack On BAP Leader Khalid Khan Magsi
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 12:10 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Khalid Khan Magsi.
“All my best wishes are with you in this very difficult time," he said adding that attack on an elected leader was also attack on democracy.
He demanded that efforts should be made to ensure arresting of those involved in such attacks as soon as possible so that such attackers would not become normal.
Sardar Khetran said that his best wishes were with Mir Khalid Magsi, his loved ones and the people of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.46 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta for reviewing weights, price of food items on daily basis6 minutes ago
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG16 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau16 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor16 minutes ago
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers21 minutes ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC21 minutes ago
-
PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May21 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra42 minutes ago
-
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan's flood-hit ..42 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers42 minutes ago
-
LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA1 hour ago