Sardar Khetran Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Usman Kakar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:15 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran Monday expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Provincial president and ex-Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar.

In his condolence massage issued here, he said late Usman Khan Kakar was a patriotic, sincere leader of the province.

The minister said that Usman Kakar had played an important role in the welfare of the people and development of Balochistan.

He said the services rendered by Usman Kakar would always be remembered in the country especially in Balochistan.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

