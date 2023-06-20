UrduPoint.com

Sardar Khetran Hails CM Bizenjo, Finance Minister For Presenting Ideal Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran congratulated to Balochistan Chief Minister and Finance Minister for presenting the exemplary budget for the fiscal year 2023-24

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 )

He said that the annual budget of 2023-24 was tax-free which was a pro-poor budget, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) especially the Chief Minister deserved appreciation for preparing a pro-people budget.

According to its manifesto, BAP gave relief to the people, who made the life of the people and employees easier, he said adding that the presented budget would increase employment opportunities which could boost the overall development and public money would spend on the welfare of people.

He said that the budget for health, education, peace, security, and construction has been increased compared to previous years, despite all the challenges, the provincial government gave relief to the people.

Balochistan government's budget is a people-friendly budget which will greatly benefit the people, he said.

