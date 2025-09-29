Sardar Khetran Pledges To Provide Basic Facilities To People
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for PHE Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that solving the problems of the people, providing basic facilities, and developing the backward areas are top priorities of the provincial government.
He expressed these views while visiting Barkhan as part of a public relations campaign.
He also met local dignitaries, tribal elders and citizens and shook hands with them and listened to their problems and suggestions.
On this occasion, the people of the area welcomed him warmly and appreciated his services.
Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran assured to solve the public problems on priority basis and said that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.
The dignitaries and tribal figures welcomed the steps of the provincial minister and assured him of full cooperation.
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested by CCD3 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive healthcare plan being implemented at BBH Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Finland to deepen cooperation in minerals sector3 minutes ago
-
Last day to avail RCB's 15% tax rebates3 minutes ago
-
Rationalization in Working Folks Grammar Schools to complete within 10 days: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran pledges to provide basic facilities to people3 minutes ago
-
Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory13 minutes ago
-
IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Library Foundation meeting approves budget13 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance13 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..23 minutes ago