Sardar Khetran pledges to provide basic facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for PHE Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that solving the problems of the people, providing basic facilities, and developing the backward areas are top priorities of the provincial government.

He expressed these views while visiting Barkhan as part of a public relations campaign.

He also met local dignitaries, tribal elders and citizens and shook hands with them and listened to their problems and suggestions.

On this occasion, the people of the area welcomed him warmly and appreciated his services.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran assured to solve the public problems on priority basis and said that the government is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.

The dignitaries and tribal figures welcomed the steps of the provincial minister and assured him of full cooperation.