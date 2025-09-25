Sardar Khetran vows to address public issues in Barkhan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday said that all available resources are being utilized to address the problems of the people and practical struggle is going on at all levels in this regard.

He said this while visiting the Barkhan area and met the people.

The Minister said that public service is his mission and the problems of the people of Barkhan are his top priority.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the development projects of the area are being completed on priority basis so that better facilities can be provided to the people.

He said that the people are by his side in the journey of development and prosperity of Barkhan, and he is working day and night to fulfill the public trust.

He also expressed his determination that the timely completion of development projects would improve education, health and employment opportunities in Barkhan, which would directly benefit the people.