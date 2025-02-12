Open Menu

Sardar Kohyar Domki To Inaugurate Historic Sibi Mela 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Sardar Kohyar Domki to inaugurate historic Sibi Mela 2025

Balochistan Minister for Industry and Commerce, Sardar Kohyar Domki, will inaugurate the historic Sibi Mela 2025 on February 13, (Thursday). The event to be held from February 13 to February 17, is all set to attract visitors, tourists, enthusiasts and livestock traders from across the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Industry and Commerce, Sardar Kohyar Domki, will inaugurate the historic Sibi Mela 2025 on February 13, (Thursday). The event to be held from February 13 to February 17, is all set to attract visitors, tourists, enthusiasts and livestock traders from across the country.

The five-day long annual 'Sibi Mela', a grand historical festival would be decorated with all colors of national unity, regional culture and peace to put the local culture on display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals, said a news release.

The annual Sibi Mela is a major highlight of the region’s culture, traditions. It features a variety of stalls and cultural programs showcasing the livestock, agriculture, handicrafts, and the unique social lifestyles of the region, while also boosting economic activities in Balochistan.

Additionally, the mela will spotlight Balochistan's rich cultural heritage, with performances and displays aimed at promoting local arts and traditions.

The event would be an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore the diverse economic and cultural landscape of the province.

The ‘Sibi Mela’ is celebrated in Balochistan as a festival in which a large number of people not only from the province, but also from other parts of the country participate.

Sibi Mela will not only provide a platform to local farmers and businessmen but also a source of income for them.

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

2 minutes ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

16 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

31 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

8 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

8 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

8 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan