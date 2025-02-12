Sardar Kohyar Domki To Inaugurate Historic Sibi Mela 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Balochistan Minister for Industry and Commerce, Sardar Kohyar Domki, will inaugurate the historic Sibi Mela 2025 on February 13, (Thursday). The event to be held from February 13 to February 17, is all set to attract visitors, tourists, enthusiasts and livestock traders from across the country
The five-day long annual 'Sibi Mela', a grand historical festival would be decorated with all colors of national unity, regional culture and peace to put the local culture on display, in addition to rear and exotic species of animals, said a news release.
The annual Sibi Mela is a major highlight of the region’s culture, traditions. It features a variety of stalls and cultural programs showcasing the livestock, agriculture, handicrafts, and the unique social lifestyles of the region, while also boosting economic activities in Balochistan.
Additionally, the mela will spotlight Balochistan's rich cultural heritage, with performances and displays aimed at promoting local arts and traditions.
The event would be an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore the diverse economic and cultural landscape of the province.
The ‘Sibi Mela’ is celebrated in Balochistan as a festival in which a large number of people not only from the province, but also from other parts of the country participate.
Sibi Mela will not only provide a platform to local farmers and businessmen but also a source of income for them.
