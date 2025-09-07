- Home
Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi Affected By Rains – ETPB Moves Swiftly To Ensure Preservation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Heavy rains have caused part of the historic Samadhi of Sardar Mahan Singh, located in Sheranwala Bagh, Gujranwala, to collapse. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
According to the ETPB on Sunday, soon after the collapse, officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), along with a technical team, reached the site to assess the damage and implement immediate safety measures. The ETPB has announced that a consultant will be hired to oversee the restoration and repair of the centuries-old Samadhi, ensuring its preservation as an important historical and cultural landmark.
In the interest of public safety, the ETPB has requested the district administration to temporarily shift the classes of a nearby school to another building, safeguarding students and staff from any potential risks. Authorities will continue to monitor the site until restoration work begins.
Sardar Mahan Singh, father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and a distinguished leader of the Sikh community, is remembered as a key figure in the subcontinent’s history. The preservation of his Samadhi carries not only national but also international significance for Sikh heritage and history.
