KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Anti Corruption and Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar presided over a meeting with senior officers of Anti Corruption Establishment Sindh during which he decided to introduce legal reforms in department and take action against elements deceiving the public.

Sardar Mahar stated that legal reforms will be introduced within the Anti-Corruption Department, stringent action will be taken against those deceiving the public, and steps will be taken to fill all vacant positions in the department, including Inspectors, Sub-inspectors, ASIs and 400 constables through the Sindh Public Service Commission and IBA.

The provincial minister instructed officers to expedite action against corrupt officials. He emphasized that no leniency will be shown towards corrupt officers, and immediate action will be taken on complaints received against them.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stressed the need for regular sessions to handle corruption cases and to conduct awareness seminars, walks, and large-scale campaigns against corruption within their respective zones.

Minister directed officers to adopt a professional attitude towards the public and not to harass anyone unnecessarily.

He emphasized the need to improve the performance of the Anti-Corruption Department and assured that any officer involved in misconduct or illegal activities will be held accountable.

During the briefing, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Department, Farhat Junejo, informed that since 2018 as many as 329 surprise visits and raids have been conducted, resulting in the arrest of 59 government officials for accepting bribes. Raids were conducted in various locations including South, East, Wes districts of Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana.

Chairman Farhat Junejo further briefed the provincial minister during the session, stating that 775 cases have been registered across 9 zones in Sindh, leading to the conviction of 66 officers in corruption cases.

Deputy Directors recommended that they be empowered to take action under section 182 against those filing false complaints, and Names of such individuals will be blacklisted to prevent repeat offenses.

During the meeting, the provincial minister, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, was briefed by Director Establishment Imtiaz Abro and other officers on corruption cases.