Sardar Masood Khan Calls For Global Actions To Restore Kashmiris' Rights
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sardar Masood Khan, the former president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other human rights organizations to step forward and restore the rights of the oppressed Kashmiris, which have been denied by the Indian government for the last seven decades.
The former president made these remarks during a podcast on Radio Pakistan in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.
He stated that the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day around the world sent a message to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that they were not alone in fighting against the state terrorism of Indian forces.
“Denying the due rights of Kashmiris is an injustice, which must be corrected as per the numerous resolutions of the UN,” the former president said.
Highlighting the importance of raising a voice for the Kashmir cause, the former president said it was high time to accelerate efforts and speak out against the brutalities in IIOJ&K, as India has been attempting to erase the special status of Kashmir since 2019.
He mentioned that the Kashmiris had clearly expressed their desire for freedom and liberty to choose their own statehood, and the Indian government must listen to these voices.
The former president emphasized that Pakistan, the UN, and the people of Kashmir were ready to address this conflict through a democratic process, such as a plebiscite or referendum under the supervision of the UN.
However, he added, India was unwilling to do so due to its stubbornness.
Suggesting possible solutions to resolve the seven-decade-long dispute, he stated that diplomacy was the ultimate solution, as confrontation, conflict, violence, and military options were not viable choices.
“We must reach out to diplomatic circles and multilateral institutions to highlight the Kashmir cause and not rule out the option of third-party mediation,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solidarity with Kamshiris observed in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah5 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister visits Sukkur DIG office6 minutes ago
-
Joint rally organized on Kashmir solidarity day6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Masood Khan calls for global actions to restore Kashmiris' rights6 minutes ago
-
Sardar Babar Abbasi praises Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir6 minutes ago
-
“Kashmir Solidarity Day” observed in Multan16 minutes ago
-
Senior leaders of PPP from Gujranwala meet Punjab Governor16 minutes ago
-
Int’l conference on climate change to kick-off tomorrow amid Pakistan’s growing environmental ri ..16 minutes ago