Sardar Masood Khan pledges support for Higher Education in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Chancellor of state-based universities, Sardar Masood Khan, has emphasized the immense potential of the youth in AJK, urging the provision of quality education and a conducive learning environment to help them excel academically and contribute meaningfully to society.

He expressed these views during an interaction with the senior faculty members of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) at its state-of-the-art King Abdullah Campus (KAC), Chatter Kallas, said a press release.

Acknowledging the strides made by state-based universities despite numerous challenges, Sardar Masood Khan noted, "Universities in AJK are striving for academic excellence, and their consistent progress is a testament to their resilience and dedication."

Praising the achievements of UAJK, he remarked, "UAJK has demonstrated remarkable performance, securing a respectable position in the national academic landscape. The university's quality education, research contributions, and recent accolades, including recognition in the Times Higher Education Ranking, are commendable."

He congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and the university's faculty and management for their remarkable infrastructural developments and their ongoing efforts to uplift the socioeconomic conditions of the state.

The former President assured his unwavering support for public-sector universities in AJK, acknowledging the challenges they face and vowing to facilitate their growth.

Referring to the completion of the picturesque King Abdullah Campus, he stated, "This campus, a generous gift from our brotherly country Saudi Arabia, stands as one of the finest university campuses in Pakistan and symbolizes the strong bond between the two nations."

During the interactive session, faculty members posed various questions, to which Sardar Masood Khan responded with thoughtful insights.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed gratitude to the former President for his continued support of higher education institutions in AJK. "Sardar Masood Khan has always shown keen interest in the affairs of universities and provided valuable guidance and encouragement," he said.

Highlighting the university's recent milestones, Prof. Dr. Abbasi shared notable achievements, including successful academic collaborations, advancements in research, and future strategic plans. He also acknowledged the state government's generous financial support, which has been instrumental in addressing the university's budgetary challenges.

Following the interaction, Sardar Masood Khan visited newly established laboratories at KAC, developed with the generous support of the Saudi Fund for Development. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the laboratories reflect the university's commitment to fostering research and innovation. Officials briefed the former President about the cutting-edge equipment, which he praised as a significant asset for academic and research excellence.