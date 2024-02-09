Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken of PML-N wins PP-80

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Asim Sher Maken candidate won the Punjab Assembly elections from the PP-80 constituency Sargodha-x by securing 38,332 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain 35,397 votes. Voters' turn-out remained at 50.44 per cent.