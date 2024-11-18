Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A prominent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Nadir Nabil Khan Gabol on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to beware of exploitation by their party leaders and issued a stern warning to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, stating that the Federal government will not tolerate the misuse of public resources.

In an Interview with the ptv news channel, he said that the government has made it clear that it will not tolerate the misuse of government resources for PTI's personal agenda, adding, that the government will closely monitor PTI's actions to prevent any exploitation of public funds or resources for political gain.

Gabol said that the government was making progress and would not be swayed by PTI's attempts to exploit the situation for their gain. He urged youth to distance themselves from the PTI protests, adding, that the country's progress and welfare should be the Primary focus, rather than getting entangled in political unrest. He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in creating positive change for Pakistan.