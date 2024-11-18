Open Menu

Sardar Nadir Advises PTI Supporters To Beware Of Exploitation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A prominent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Nadir Nabil Khan Gabol on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to beware of exploitation by their party leaders and issued a stern warning to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, stating that the Federal government will not tolerate the misuse of public resources.

In an Interview with the ptv news channel, he said that the government has made it clear that it will not tolerate the misuse of government resources for PTI's personal agenda, adding, that the government will closely monitor PTI's actions to prevent any exploitation of public funds or resources for political gain.

Gabol said that the government was making progress and would not be swayed by PTI's attempts to exploit the situation for their gain. He urged youth to distance themselves from the PTI protests, adding, that the country's progress and welfare should be the Primary focus, rather than getting entangled in political unrest. He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in creating positive change for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

1 day ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

2 days ago
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

2 days ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

2 days ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

2 days ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

2 days ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

2 days ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan