Sardar Nadir Advises PTI Supporters To Beware Of Exploitation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A prominent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Nadir Nabil Khan Gabol on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to beware of exploitation by their party leaders and issued a stern warning to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, stating that the Federal government will not tolerate the misuse of public resources.
In an Interview with the ptv news channel, he said that the government has made it clear that it will not tolerate the misuse of government resources for PTI's personal agenda, adding, that the government will closely monitor PTI's actions to prevent any exploitation of public funds or resources for political gain.
Gabol said that the government was making progress and would not be swayed by PTI's attempts to exploit the situation for their gain. He urged youth to distance themselves from the PTI protests, adding, that the country's progress and welfare should be the Primary focus, rather than getting entangled in political unrest. He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in creating positive change for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 persons injured in D.I.Khan accident52 minutes ago
-
Jahangir emphasizes collective action to combat climate change consequences2 hours ago
-
8 vehicles impounded12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident12 hours ago
-
Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi12 hours ago
-
Lok Mela concludes on Sunday after celebrating Pakistan's rich culture12 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Jhumra Road12 hours ago
-
Heavy fine imposed over violation of Marriage Act12 hours ago
-
LPG cylinders removed from public transport12 hours ago
-
MNA hosts dinner for Spanish delegation12 hours ago
-
AJK President suggests upper house parliamentary status to AJK Council12 hours ago
-
SU, SSWMB agree over waste disposal mechanism in campus12 hours ago