UrduPoint.com

Sardar Naseem Urges To Take Special Care Of Poor & Orphans In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Sardar Naseem urges to take special care of poor & orphans in Ramadan

PML-N leader and chairman of reconciliation committee Sardar Naseem Tareen on Friday said that we should take special care of the poor and orphans around us during this blessed month of Ramadan and help them generously

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :PML-N leader and chairman of reconciliation committee Sardar Naseem Tareen on Friday said that we should take special care of the poor and orphans around us during this blessed month of Ramadan and help them generously.

In a statement issued here, Sardar Naseem Khan Tareen said that Ramadan is a month of patience, courage and blessings.

In this blessed month, the battle of truth and falsehood took place in which Allah gave victory to the truth and the enemies of islam were disgraced, he said and added that the system of Quran and Sunnah is the method of mercy and justice for the whole world.

He said that the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity for renewal of faith both individually and collectively saying that we would enhance our worship because the month of Ramadan is blessing for all Muslims.

He said the benefactors should take special care of the poor, the needy and the orphans during Ramadan and help them generously so that the poor and the needy could also keep fast in Ramadan.

Related Topics

World Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National University Muslim All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

21 seconds ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-ow ..

Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-owned properties in New Dehli

21 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court asks president to appoint repres ..

Lahore High Court asks president to appoint representative for Hamza oath-taking ..

42 seconds ago
 Minister directs Agri officers to utilize expertis ..

Minister directs Agri officers to utilize expertise for increase in production

43 seconds ago
 France's Macron Says Dialogue With Putin on Ukrain ..

France's Macron Says Dialogue With Putin on Ukraine Should Continue

47 seconds ago
 Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.