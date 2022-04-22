Sardar Naseem urges to take special care of poor & orphans in Ramadan

PML-N leader and chairman of reconciliation committee Sardar Naseem Tareen on Friday said that we should take special care of the poor and orphans around us during this blessed month of Ramadan and help them generously

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :PML-N leader and chairman of reconciliation committee Sardar Naseem Tareen on Friday said that we should take special care of the poor and orphans around us during this blessed month of Ramadan and help them generously.

In a statement issued here, Sardar Naseem Khan Tareen said that Ramadan is a month of patience, courage and blessings.

In this blessed month, the battle of truth and falsehood took place in which Allah gave victory to the truth and the enemies of islam were disgraced, he said and added that the system of Quran and Sunnah is the method of mercy and justice for the whole world.

He said that the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity for renewal of faith both individually and collectively saying that we would enhance our worship because the month of Ramadan is blessing for all Muslims.

He said the benefactors should take special care of the poor, the needy and the orphans during Ramadan and help them generously so that the poor and the needy could also keep fast in Ramadan.