Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday announced to build first free hospital in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday announced to build first free hospital in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

It will be the first most modern hospital fully-equipped in the healthcare history of AJK which will be completed in collaboration with an NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) where all the special and general medical facilities will be provided free of cost.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while talking to a KORT delegation led by its Founder Chairman, Ch. Muhammad Akhtar here.

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking solid steps under a systematic plan to provide modern medical facilities to the people.

He said extending quality medical services to the people is one of the top priority of the government and laying the foundation stone of the first free hospital in Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar also stressed on the legislation regarding disabled children. Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar also briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the construction of Indus Hospital and said that all medical facilities would be provided free of cost in the hospital.

He also gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the ongoing projects of Kort. The country Director of Kort Sajjad Dilwar was also present on the occasion. Ends/app/ahr