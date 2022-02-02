UrduPoint.com

Sardar Qayyum Announces To Build Modern Hospital In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Sardar Qayyum announces to build modern hospital in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday announced to build first free hospital in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday announced to build first free hospital in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

It will be the first most modern hospital fully-equipped in the healthcare history of AJK which will be completed in collaboration with an NGO Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) where all the special and general medical facilities will be provided free of cost.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while talking to a KORT delegation led by its Founder Chairman, Ch. Muhammad Akhtar here.

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking solid steps under a systematic plan to provide modern medical facilities to the people.

He said extending quality medical services to the people is one of the top priority of the government and laying the foundation stone of the first free hospital in Azad Kashmir.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar also stressed on the legislation regarding disabled children. Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar also briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir about the construction of Indus Hospital and said that all medical facilities would be provided free of cost in the hospital.

He also gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the ongoing projects of Kort. The country Director of Kort Sajjad Dilwar was also present on the occasion. Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Co ..

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

20 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

22 seconds ago
 Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute proje ..

Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute project in DG Khan

23 seconds ago
 Need stressed for pacing up registration process o ..

Need stressed for pacing up registration process of home-based workers

24 seconds ago
 Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

Efforts underway to keep the district clean; RWMC

4 minutes ago
 Robber killed, another injured in police encounter ..

Robber killed, another injured in police encounters

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>