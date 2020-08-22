Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The long-awaited elections of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad finally culminated and Sardar Rauf Advocate became the president with 424 votes.

The three times delayed HCBA elections finally conducted today where after the nail-biting competition for the president slot Sardar Rauf Advocate won with 424 votes by beating Qazi Muhammad Azhar advocate who secured 327 voters while the third competitor Fawad Saleh Advocate got only 56 votes.

For the seat of general secretary, Asad Chuhan won the elections in a one-sided competition by securing 589 votes while his opponent Nasir Ayub advocate got 224 votes.

On 15th July 2020 due to a conflict between the KP Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Association (PBA) annual elections 220-21 of KP bar associations were third time postponed and held today.

First time the HCBA elections 2020-21 were scheduled in March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the country the elections were delayed and rescheduled to 4th July but now once again the schedule has been changed.

Interestingly on 4th of July, the lawyer community of Abbottabad was ready to exercise their right to vote for HCBA annual elections 2020-21 where they had to elect the president and general secretary but the organizing body sent a notification for the cancellation of election till 15th July which was once again delayed till next date and finally today the elections were held for president and general secretary seats.

During July HCBA organizers finalized the unopposed candidates for various positions including Uzma Munawar Vice president, Ishfaq Ahmed Finance secretary, Kashif Ali Additional secretary, Aqeel ur Rehman Jadoon library Secretary.

Eight executive members who were elected unopposed for HCBA were Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Neer Khawar, Faiza Malik, Syed Raza Ali Shah, Touseef Ahmed Awan, Raja Hasrat Khan, Mubarak Shah and Faisal Raheem.