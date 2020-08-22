UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Rauf Becomes New President HCBA 2020-21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

The long-awaited elections of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad finally culminated and Sardar Rauf Advocate became the president with 424 votes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The long-awaited elections of High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Abbottabad finally culminated and Sardar Rauf Advocate became the president with 424 votes.

The three times delayed HCBA elections finally conducted today where after the nail-biting competition for the president slot Sardar Rauf Advocate won with 424 votes by beating Qazi Muhammad Azhar advocate who secured 327 voters while the third competitor Fawad Saleh Advocate got only 56 votes.

For the seat of general secretary, Asad Chuhan won the elections in a one-sided competition by securing 589 votes while his opponent Nasir Ayub advocate got 224 votes.

On 15th July 2020 due to a conflict between the KP Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Association (PBA) annual elections 220-21 of KP bar associations were third time postponed and held today.

First time the HCBA elections 2020-21 were scheduled in March 2020 but owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus all over the country the elections were delayed and rescheduled to 4th July but now once again the schedule has been changed.

Interestingly on 4th of July, the lawyer community of Abbottabad was ready to exercise their right to vote for HCBA annual elections 2020-21 where they had to elect the president and general secretary but the organizing body sent a notification for the cancellation of election till 15th July which was once again delayed till next date and finally today the elections were held for president and general secretary seats.

During July HCBA organizers finalized the unopposed candidates for various positions including Uzma Munawar Vice president, Ishfaq Ahmed Finance secretary, Kashif Ali Additional secretary, Aqeel ur Rehman Jadoon library Secretary.

Eight executive members who were elected unopposed for HCBA were Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Neer Khawar, Faiza Malik, Syed Raza Ali Shah, Touseef Ahmed Awan, Raja Hasrat Khan, Mubarak Shah and Faisal Raheem.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Vote Nasir March July 2020 All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

2 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

2 minutes ago

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

4 minutes ago

Aviation Secy inaugurates weather, flood e-mail al ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.