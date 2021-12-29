UrduPoint.com

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari Asks People To Abide Quaid's Principles For Country's Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 05:34 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Rajanpur, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari here on Wednesday paid tribute to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and stated that Pakistan could make progress by following his great principles

Talking to APP, he said that Quaid-e-Azam inspired the entire world through his visionary leadership by getting a separate and independent state for the Muslims.

Sardar Riaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving forward with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam to put the country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

He said PTI government was focusing on welfare of the youth and added that a programme under PM youth business loan scheme was underway to facilitate and enable them to earn their livelihoods.

The MNA said government was taking revolutionary measures for eradication of poverty and bringing improvement in every sector for well being of the masses.

He urged the countrymen to reaffirm the commitment and devote all their energies to make Pakistan a great nation following the guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

