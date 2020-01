Sardar Rind, Mitha Khan take oath as provincial ministers

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI)'s leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Thursday took oath as provincial ministers.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai administered the oath ceremony at Governor House in Quetta.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetarn, Mir Ziaullah Longove, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Chief Minister's Principal Zahid Saleem and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind's sons were present on the occasion.