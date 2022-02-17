Sardar Rind protested against Kachi killing

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said protest against Kachi killing was ended on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said protest against Kachi killing was ended on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan on Thursday.

He said the traffic was reopened for interest of passengers as they were suffering difficulties during the protest on National Highways.

Sardar Rind also announced that he along with party workers and his tribal members would continue protest till arresting of perpetrator of Awan Goth tragedy near Balochistan Assembly from tomorrow.

He also claimed that the Balochistan government has failed to arrest killers who had involved in incident of Kahchhi.

Sardar also demanded the Supreme Court and Balochistan High Court to take notice of the incident and give instruction for arresting of killers.

He said those people had been martyred who are seemed to be the poor saying that the people involved in killing of person are influential men who wanted to illegally occupy land of the poor people.

Earlier, Adviser to CM for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu met Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to end the protest.