UrduPoint.com

Sardar Rind Protested Against Kachi Killing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Sardar Rind protested against Kachi killing

Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said protest against Kachi killing was ended on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Member of Assembly (MPA) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said protest against Kachi killing was ended on National Highway near Dhadar area of Bolan on Thursday.

He said the traffic was reopened for interest of passengers as they were suffering difficulties during the protest on National Highways.

Sardar Rind also announced that he along with party workers and his tribal members would continue protest till arresting of perpetrator of Awan Goth tragedy near Balochistan Assembly from tomorrow.

He also claimed that the Balochistan government has failed to arrest killers who had involved in incident of Kahchhi.

Sardar also demanded the Supreme Court and Balochistan High Court to take notice of the incident and give instruction for arresting of killers.

He said those people had been martyred who are seemed to be the poor saying that the people involved in killing of person are influential men who wanted to illegally occupy land of the poor people.

Earlier, Adviser to CM for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu met Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to end the protest.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Poor Traffic Bolan From Government Court

Recent Stories

Blinken Arrives to UN in New York to Address Secur ..

Blinken Arrives to UN in New York to Address Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Information on Ukraine Validated b ..

Blinken Says US Information on Ukraine Validated by What Has Been Seen in Plain ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Dr. ..

PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism ..

Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism If Russia 'Invasion' Never Ma ..

5 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Protests Fueled by Americans ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Protests Fueled by Americans, Other Foreigners

5 minutes ago
 Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>