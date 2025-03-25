Sardar Saleem Haider believes PPP will regain lost ground in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will regain its lost ground in Punjab.

Speaking at the dinner hosted to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, senior party leaders and workers at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said PPP does not need anyone’s support to survive in Punjab.

Sardar Saleem said since President Asif Ali Zardari has trusted him, he has opened the doors of the Governor's House not only for the workers of the PPP, but also for the people of Punjab.

The Governor Punjab said that the party workers should not feel alone as far as he is in the Governor House.

He said that not a single penny of government has been spent on the Iftars organized at the Governor House so far.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also spoke on the occasion. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for organizing the ceremony.

He said that due to the tireless efforts of the Governor Punjab, the PPP will definitely regain its lost position in the entire province including Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that efforts should continue to make the PPP popular in the province.

The dinner was attended by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary PPP Central Punjab, Hassan Murtaza, Faisal Mir, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, PPP leadership, media representatives and workers in large number.