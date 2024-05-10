Sardar Saleem Haider Takes Oath As Governor Punjab
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, a political worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Attock, took oath as the 40th Governor of the province of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Friday
Honorable Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the incumbent Governor Punjab at a ceremony marked by the presence of a large number of party workers and political leadership.
Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman read the order of appointment of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan by President Asif Ali Zardari.
The incumbent Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was accompanied by the outgoing Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the pulpit.
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren, and senior party leadership including former Chairman Senate Nayyar Bokhari, Syed Khursheed Shah, Aslam Gill, Zulfikar Ali Badar and Hasan Murtaza were present.
