Open Menu

Sardar Saleem Haider Takes Oath As Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Sardar Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, a political worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Attock, took oath as the 40th Governor of the province of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, a political worker of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Attock, took oath as the 40th Governor of the province of the Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Honorable Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the incumbent Governor Punjab at a ceremony marked by the presence of a large number of party workers and political leadership.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman read the order of appointment of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The incumbent Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was accompanied by the outgoing Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the pulpit.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, Chinese Consul General to Lahore Zhao Shiren, and senior party leadership including former Chairman Senate Nayyar Bokhari, Syed Khursheed Shah, Aslam Gill, Zulfikar Ali Badar and Hasan Murtaza were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Senate Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Governor Syed Khursheed Shah Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China Sardar Saleem Haider Attock Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

21 minutes ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

23 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

23 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

23 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

20 minutes ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

23 minutes ago
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

26 minutes ago
 Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

26 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

27 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

23 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan