Sardar Saleem Haider Visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) In Madinah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawara (Riyadh-Al-Jannah) and offered Nawafil during his pilgrimage to perform Umrah.

The Governor Punjab prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country, nation and the entire Muslim Ummah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

