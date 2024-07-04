Sardar Saleem Haider Visits Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) In Madinah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawara (Riyadh-Al-Jannah) and offered Nawafil during his pilgrimage to perform Umrah
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawara (Riyadh-Al-Jannah) and offered Nawafil during his pilgrimage to perform Umrah.
The Governor Punjab prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country, nation and the entire Muslim Ummah.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
Recent Stories
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..
EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs
Anti-deforestation rule leaves EU farmers worried about feeding livestock
Putin says Taliban 'our allies' in fighting terrorism
One killed, two fainted in sewerage line
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning2 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC2 minutes ago
-
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari3 minutes ago
-
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab3 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik3 minutes ago
-
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promote regional, global ..3 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global scenario3 minutes ago
-
One killed, two fainted in sewerage line30 seconds ago
-
Sindh Energy Minister inspects solar systems in hospitals32 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements1 hour ago
-
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation1 hour ago