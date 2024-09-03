Open Menu

Sardar Saleem Haider's Mother In Law Buried At Ancestral Village

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 03:10 AM

Sardar Saleem Haider's mother in law buried at ancestral village

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The mother in law of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was buried at her ancestral village Malal, Fateh Jang.

Pir Syed Shamas-ud-Din Shamas Gilani led the funeral prayers.

The deceased soul was the elder sister of former Federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

She was mother of Sardar Ali Khan and Sardar Ahsan Khan.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PPP leader Zammurd Khan, Sardar Faizan Haider Khan, government functionaries, family members and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Chaudhry Nisar Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Fateh Jang Ahsan Khan Family All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

3 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

3 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

3 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

3 hours ago
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

3 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

4 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

4 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU ..

Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad

4 hours ago
 Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests ..

Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan