Sardar Saleem Haider's Mother In Law Buried At Ancestral Village
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 03:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The mother in law of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was buried at her ancestral village Malal, Fateh Jang.
Pir Syed Shamas-ud-Din Shamas Gilani led the funeral prayers.
The deceased soul was the elder sister of former Federal minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.
She was mother of Sardar Ali Khan and Sardar Ahsan Khan.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, PPP leader Zammurd Khan, Sardar Faizan Haider Khan, government functionaries, family members and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.
