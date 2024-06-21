Sardar Saleem Urges Ulema To Play Role In Promoting Peace, Brotherhood
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 11:12 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider here on Friday urged the Ulema to play their role in promoting peace, brotherhood, religious harmony and unity.
Addressing ‘Ittehad Bain ul Muslimeen’ conference organized at Rawalpindi Central Jamia Mosque, the governor said that the citizens should forge unity and maintain brotherhood.
He said that the challenges being faced by the country could be overcome only by promoting unity, tolerance and brotherhood.
“We are living in a free country,” he said adding, Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world.
He said that there are different sects of Muslims in Pakistan and everyone has to give their own account on the Day of Judgment.
Everyone is allowed to perform their religious rituals here in Pakistan, he added.
Despite the conspiracies being hatched by the enemies against Pakistan, nefarious design of these elements would be foiled, he said.
He further said that the people love the Messenger of Allah in this country. Muharram is coming and don’t be victim of any conspiracy, he said.
The scholars of all sects should play their role to promote peace and brotherhood, he said adding, “I as the Governor of the province will play a role in this regard. I will make efforts for the construction and repair work of the mosque at the government and my own level.”
Sardar Saleem said that the foundation stone of this mosque was laid by a renowned personality, Pir Mehr Ali Shah.
The governor further said, ”Apart from the government resources, I will also contribute for the construction and repair work of the mosque.”
