Sardar Saleh calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani called on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed political affairs, ongoing development of projects and other matters of the province in detail.

Saleh Bhootani informed the CM about progress of development projects and performances of his sector.

Chief Minister Bizenjo appreciated the performance of the Local Government Department and said that significant improvement in the local bodies performance under the leadership of senior provincial minister is welcoming and people would soon enjoy the civic amenities soon.

Both also agreed to hold local body elections as soon as possible in the light of the decision of the provincial cabinet.