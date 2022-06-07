UrduPoint.com

Sardar Saleh Vows To Provide Facilities To People Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was continuing its service to the people of the province by overcoming all kinds of contradictions.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while addressing a jirga of esteemed and tribal leaders of the area at the invitation of BAP's leader Hameed Comrade Langu in Kali Shabo. Senior leaders of BAP including Hameed Comrade Langu, Takri Azizullah Langu, Haji Ghulam Qadir Langu, Haji Akhtar Muhammad Langu, Rasheed Langu, Wadera Qasim Langu, Rasheed Langu, and others were also present. Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani said that a better society could be formed through the promotion of brotherhood, equality, and solidarity among us, and for modern development, we have to transcend differences and adopt positive thinking.

He said that for the development of the province, it was necessary to solve the problem of law and order in the province and create a conducive environment for foreign investment saying that it was also looking for employment opportunities in the public sector.

He said that the local bodies department was paying special attention to the cleanliness of the respective area only in urban areas but also in the suburbs so that the city could be kept clean.

BAP's leader Hameed comrade Langu thanked Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani for visiting the area and expressed his full support from the people of the area.

