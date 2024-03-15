Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Spokesperson Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai welcomed the resolution passed in the National Assembly (NA) regarding Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said that the Senate, Balochistan and Sindh Assembly have already passed the resolutions whereas, Barrister Gohar's stance regarding the resolution was condemnable.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has said in its opinion on the presidential reference regarding the execution of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that the punishment given to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was wrong.

He said that the Senate of Pakistan, Balochistan Assembly and Sindh Assembly officially approved the resolutions declaring Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto a martyr and national hero. After which, he said the National Assembly has also passed this resolution with a huge majority, in which it is demanded that the unfair decision be changed.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be officially declared a martyr and given the highest civilian award Nishan Pakistan.

Sardar Sarbuland Jogezai has congratulated the members of the National Assembly of PPP and allied parties on the approval of the resolution by the National Assembly.