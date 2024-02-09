Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki wins PB-08 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-08, Sibbi by securing 27,677 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Marri who bagged 23,769 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 47.00 percent.