Sardar Shah announces cash prizes for graduates of Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah Friday announced cash prizes of Rs. 0.3 million for the position holder students of Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC).

Addressing as a chief guest at the graduation ceremony for batch 2020-2021 of ACIAC held at council's auditorium, he said the society's existence relied on arts.

Sardar Shah expressed the hope that the institute would soon upgrade to the level of a varsity. He felicitated the graduates of institute.

President Arts Council of Pakistan – Karachi Ahmed Shah expressing his gratitude said the passing out students were his pride. He said the students had doubled the honor of ACP.

ACIAC Principal Shahid Rassam also addressed the ceremony.

Chief Guest of the ceremony distributed awards among students. Faculty members of Arts Institute, students and their families attended the event.