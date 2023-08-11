Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, on Friday, said that government will open campuses of the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) in Hyderabad and Sukkur to create more employment opportunities for youth

The minister was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony held at conclusion of the Culinary Training Program for Turkish Cuisine organised in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) at PITHM Karachi.

The minister said that decision of opening new PITHM campuses in Hyderabad and Sukkur was taken while considering the emerging trends in youth and the demand of chefs and culinary experts in the market.

Sardar Shah said that there was no limit to the relations between Turkiye and Pakistan and now food diplomacy has also become a part of it and this exchange of flavours would continue in exemplary relations of the brotherly countries.

Lauding the commitment of Turkish trainer Sardar Shah said that despite the loss of family members in the earthquake in Turkiye, the Turk trainers continued to train chefs in PITHM for which they truly deserve tribute.

Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, on the occasion, said that school children in Turkiye were taught about Pakistan so our relationship flourishes from childhood.

He said that chefs who excel in PITHM Turkish Cuisine training would be facilitated for further training in Turkiye.

Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari said that apart from hearts, Pakistan and Turkiye have also connected themselves with the flavours of their cuisine.

Director PITHM Hidayatullah Rajar and Coordinator of TIKA in Karachi Khalil Ibrahim Basharan also addressed the ceremony.

Later, provincial minister Syed Sardar Shah and Turkish CG Cemal Sangu distributed certificates to the chefs who completed the training.