Sardar Shah congratulates Murtaza Wahab for being elected as Karachi Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his election as Mayor Karachi.

In a Twitter message, Syed Sardar Shah termed the election of Murtaza Wahab as mayor as the success of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It is a matter of pride that for the first time in the 90-year history of mayorship in Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, PPP candidate became the Mayor of Karachi, Sardar Shah stated.

He expressed hope that like Jamshed Mehta, the first mayor of the city in 1933, Murtaza Wahab would make Karachi the most beautiful city among cities.