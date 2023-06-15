UrduPoint.com

Sardar Shah Congratulates Murtaza Wahab For Being Elected As Karachi Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sardar Shah congratulates Murtaza Wahab for being elected as Karachi Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his election as Mayor Karachi.

In a Twitter message, Syed Sardar Shah termed the election of Murtaza Wahab as mayor as the success of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

It is a matter of pride that for the first time in the 90-year history of mayorship in Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, PPP candidate became the Mayor of Karachi, Sardar Shah stated.

He expressed hope that like Jamshed Mehta, the first mayor of the city in 1933, Murtaza Wahab would make Karachi the most beautiful city among cities.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Education Twitter Jamshed Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Philippines with invitation t ..

27 minutes ago
 Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & ..

Digitalization Milestone Achieved: IPO-Pakistan & PITB Introduce Online Trademar ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of S ..

51 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

56 minutes ago
 Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startu ..

Startup Genome and Hub71 launch 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem report

57 minutes ago
 DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to ..

DoH, Mass General Brigham, and ICGD collaborate to advance life sciences researc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.